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Home / Delhi / Delhi slum-dweller’s YouTube channel restored after termination sparks online debate

Delhi slum-dweller’s YouTube channel restored after termination sparks online debate

Rahul Gandhi met Mohammad Irfan at his residence in Delhi following widespread attention generated by his videos from CJP protest

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:43 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Irfan, a resident of a Delhi slum, rose to prominence after a video of him reciting the Preamble to the Constitution at the protest site circulated widely online. Video grab/YouTube/@Main Irfan
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Mohammad Irfan, a Delhi-based hawker whose videos from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest recently went viral, has had his YouTube channel restored after the platform terminated it citing violations of its Terms of Service.

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Following the restoration, Irfan confirmed that his channel was accessible again. The development comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Irfan at his residence in Delhi following the widespread attention generated by his interviews and videos from Jantar Mantar.

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Irfan, a resident of a Delhi slum, rose to prominence after a video of him reciting the Preamble to the Constitution at the protest site circulated widely online. His speech about the struggles of workers in the organised sector and the need for better access to democratic rights, healthcare, and education resonated with many, helping him draw tens of thousands of subscribers across YouTube within a day.

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