Delhi slum rehabilitation policy to be notified soon

The Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, is set to be notified shortly after being finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

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During the meeting, Shah directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to issue tenders for the rehabilitation of five JJ clusters within the next 45 days. He also instructed officials to prepare project documents and tender forms for an additional 50 JJ clusters.

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Emphasising the need to accelerate rehabilitation efforts, the Home Minister said the Delhi Government should float tenders for at least five public-private partnership (PPP)-based rehabilitation projects every month.

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The meeting was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Union Home Secretary, Delhi Chief Secretary and other senior officials from the Centre and the Delhi Government.

Shah stressed that rehabilitation colonies should be equipped with essential community infrastructure, including Anganwadi centres, educational institutions, health facilities and playgrounds.

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He said the proposed policy decisions are expected to benefit around 4 lakh families residing in Delhi’s JJ clusters and directed that the eligibility cut-off date for beneficiaries be fixed as January 1, 2025.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the 2025 Delhi Assembly election campaign, the BJP promised that residents of JJ clusters would be provided “pakka ghar” (permanent housing) as part of its rehabilitation agenda.