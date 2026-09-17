Delhi slum rehabilitation push: DDA begins survey at Indira Kalyan Vihar

The process of rehabilitating Delhi’s slum clusters has moved to the ground, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) beginning a survey of residents in Indira Kalyan Vihar.

Teams from the DDA’s in-situ slum rehabilitation branch are conducting a door-to-door exercise at the JJ cluster in Site 2 of Okhla Industrial Area Phase I, recording the number of residents and collecting documents related to their eligibility for rehabilitation.

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The survey aims to establish how many families live in the cluster and identify those eligible under the rehabilitation scheme. The DDA has asked residents to remain present during the survey and provide the information and documents sought by its teams.

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Officials said similar surveys would be conducted in other JJ clusters across the Capital in phases.

Jan 1, 2025, cut-off date

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The survey assumes significance as the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy 2026 has fixed January 1, 2025, as the cut-off date for eligibility.

Documents collected during the exercise will therefore be examined to determine whether families meet the prescribed eligibility conditions.

To benefit four lakh people

At a review meeting held on June 16, the DDA and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board were directed to begin the survey process in five JJ clusters and subsequently expand it to 50 clusters. The wider exercise is planned to benefit around four lakh people.

The survey in Indira Kalyan Vihar is the first step in the larger rehabilitation programme. The data and documents collected will be used to identify eligible families, following which the rehabilitation process will be taken forward.