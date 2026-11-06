Delhi Social Welfare Department begins review of workforce amid staff crunch, scheme delays

Two circulars issued by the department’s Administration Branch-II on October 27 direct officials to compile details of personnel across the department, including regular employees, contractual staff and outsourced workers. The exercise is part of a wider cadre review and restructuring process.

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The move follows concerns raised by the department earlier this year over staff shortages. As reported earlier, the department had written to the Services Department in July, seeking priority filling of vacant posts and stating that the shortage was affecting welfare programmes, scholarships and preparations to make the Nehru Boys Hostel and Kamla Nehru Girls Hostel fully operational.

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According to the vacancy figures cited in that communication, 13 of the 25 sanctioned posts across six categories were vacant. The shortage had also increased the time taken to process files and proposals from around a month to nearly three months, officials had said.

The latest exercise seeks to establish the extent of the manpower shortage across the department, rather than focus on vacancies in a limited number of posts.

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One circular directs heads of offices, District Social Welfare Officers and branch in-charges to collect standardised information from individual employees to map their deployment and functional utilisation across all branches, homes and institutions.

Officials have been asked to ensure that the details are verified by the officers under whose jurisdiction the employees are physically posted. The completed forms were to be submitted to Administration Branch-II within three working days.

A second circular seeks a post-wise account of the total sanctioned strength, filled posts and vacancies, including how long the posts have remained vacant and their recruitment status. Officials have also been asked to provide supporting post-creation orders and the last three work-allocation orders for institutional staff. The consolidated information was sought within seven days.

The assessment could help the department identify where vacancies are concentrated, whether staff are unevenly distributed and which institutions are operating with inadequate personnel. A verified account of the sanctioned and actual working strength would also provide a basis for deciding whether vacancies should be filled through recruitment or transfers, or whether the existing cadre structure needs to be revised.

The exercise comes three years after the department circulated a proposal in April 2023 to review and restructure its technical staff cadre. That proposal had invited comments from district welfare officers, drawing and disbursing officers and branch in-charges. The accompanying report cited the need to reassess manpower in view of the expansion of the department’s responsibilities.

The October 2026 circulars, however, seek information on a wider section of the workforce, including contractual and outsourced personnel. They do not specify whether the current review will result in the creation of new posts, revised recruitment rules or changes to existing cadres.

The status of the 2023 proposal, and whether its recommendations were implemented, remain important questions as the department undertakes another comprehensive assessment. The latest exercise does not, in itself, establish that any restructuring or recruitment decision has been approved.