Delhi Speaker Gupta flags off adventure ride to Uttarakhand to promote environmental responsibility

In a vibrant show of support for environmental awareness and social responsibility, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta flagged off the Adventure Ride 2.0 — ‘Bike Ka Junoon, Devbhoomi Ka Sukoon’ — from New Delhi to Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, on Friday. The event took place at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), which has organised the initiative in collaboration with corporate and institutional partners.

The motorcycle ride aims to spread awareness about environmental conservation, tree plantation and civic engagement along the bikers’ route. Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Gupta applauded the participants for combining adventure with a meaningful cause. “This ride is not just about thrill — it’s about discipline, teamwork and responsibility towards society and the environment,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Delhi, through such initiatives, could move toward becoming a less polluted city, drawing inspiration from places like Uttarakhand.

“With improved road infrastructure, bike rides like these are not only possible but safe and impactful,” he added.

The riders will be conducting tree plantation drives, engaging with local communities, and spreading important social messages throughout their journey. The PHDCCI thanked all participants and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainability and community-led initiatives.