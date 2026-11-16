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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Speaker joins Chhath celebrations, stresses safe and clean arrangements for devotees

Delhi: Speaker joins Chhath celebrations, stresses safe and clean arrangements for devotees

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:45 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Devotees offer prayers (arghya) to the sun god during Chhath Puja at the Chhath Ghat near the ITO along the banks of the Yamuna in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta on Sunday participated in Chhath Puja celebrations and joined devotees in offering prayers to the setting sun on the occasion of Sandhya Arghya.

The Speaker interacted with devotees and residents, extended them festive greetings and appreciated the efforts of local communities and volunteers in facilitating the celebrations at various ghats.

Emphasising the need for proper arrangements, Gupta said, “Chhath Mahaparv reflects the enduring strength of our cultural traditions and the deep spiritual bond between humanity and nature. Every devotee must be able to perform the sacred rituals with dignity, safety and convenience,”

He stressed the importance of cleanliness, public convenience and adequate safety measures, particularly for women, children and elderly devotees. He also called for continued coordination among civic agencies to ensure smooth arrangements during the concluding rituals on Monday.

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Highlighting the spiritual significance of the festival, the Speaker said the worship of the sun symbolised gratitude towards nature and recognition of its vital role in sustaining life.

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