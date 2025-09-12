DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Speaker meets VP, shares Assembly initiatives

Delhi Speaker meets VP, shares Assembly initiatives

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta meets newly-elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.
Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday called on the newly-elected 15th Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, and extended his best wishes for a distinguished and impactful tenure.

Gupta, during the meeting at the Vice President’s (VP) residence, said that Radhakrishnan’s long experience in public life, his commitment to service and dedication to democratic principles would be a valuable asset to the nation.

The Speaker also apprised the VP of a series of initiatives undertaken by the Assembly. These include hosting the All India Speaker’s Conference to mark the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian elected Speaker, and the Assembly’s transition to a fully digital legislature under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework.

