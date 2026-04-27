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Home / Delhi / Delhi steps up heatwave plan

Delhi steps up heatwave plan

 ORS for students, curbs on outdoor work

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:43 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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A family uses umbrellas to protect itself from heat in New Delhi on Sunday.
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With heatwave tightening its grip on the Capital, the Delhi Government has ramped up its Heatwave Action Plan, introducing a series of on-ground measures to protect vulnerable groups.These include administering ORS solutions to students in government and MCD-run schools, installing water facilities across public spaces and regulating working hours for construction labourers, including a possible suspension of outdoor work between 12 noon and 3 pm. Employers have also been directed to provide essentials such as drinking water, caps, gamchas, first-aid kits and ice packs at worksites.Chairing a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed strict implementation of the plan, noting that this year’s strategy is more data-driven and comprehensive. She said special attention is being given to children, outdoor workers, and even animals and birds.

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A key feature of the plan is the scientific identification of ‘thermal hotspots’ using satellite data. Areas such as Ayanagar, Najafgarh and Safdarjung, along with densely populated localities like Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri and Vishwas Nagar, have been flagged as high-risk zones. These areas will see intensified interventions, including additional water tankers, ORS availability and deployment of Quick Response Teams.

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“Delhi has witnessed prolonged periods of extreme heat in recent years. This time, we are responding with a more structured and scientific approach,” the Chief Minister said.

The government has also directed departments to ensure water and shade arrangements for animals and birds, with installations planned across parks, school campuses and transport hubs.

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On the healthcare front, more than 339 health centres have been put on alert, while over 30 hospitals have created dedicated ‘cool rooms’ for heatstroke treatment. Emergency helplines 1077, 1070 and 112 will remain operational round the clock.

Efforts to reduce heat exposure include expansion of cool roof initiatives and installation of misting systems, with pilot projects already underway at key locations like Kashmere Gate ISBT.

Anticipating peak electricity demand to cross 9,000 MW this summer, the government has also issued strict instructions to power companies to ensure uninterrupted supply. Backup teams and mobile transformers have been deployed to address outages swiftly.

With temperatures expected to remain high, the government’s intensified response aims to minimise health risks and strengthen preparedness across the city.

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