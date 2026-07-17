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Home / Delhi / Delhi steps up rainwater harvesting

Delhi steps up rainwater harvesting

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Minister Parvesh Verma inspects a rainwater harvesting system in New Delhi on Thursday.
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The Delhi Government has intensified its rainwater harvesting campaign in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Catch the Rain-Where It Falls, When It Falls" initiative, with more than 750 new and restored rainwater harvesting projects across government institutions either completed or under execution.

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Public Works and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday inspected the restored rainwater harvesting system at Tyagraj Stadium and reviewed the progress of the citywide campaign, which aims to turn water conservation into a mass movement.

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The minister said the government has set a target of restoring 1,000 existing rainwater harvesting systems and constructing 500 new structures across government offices, schools, hospitals, stadiums and other public institutions.

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According to the government, around 400 existing systems have already been restored, while work is underway on more than 400 others.

Against the target of 500 new structures, nearly 100 have been completed and work is ongoing on more than 250.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is separately restoring 611 existing rainwater harvesting systems. Of these, 330 have been completed, 120 are under execution, while the remaining projects will be taken up in phases.

The minister said the government was also considering making rainwater harvesting systems mandatory for obtaining permission for new borewells, with the objective of ensuring that groundwater extraction is matched by groundwater recharge.

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