Delhi: Stone of Punjab Heritage Centre laid

Delhi Lieut Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the “Punjab Heritage Home” at Lajpat Nagar, saying the city had always embraced the spirit of Punjab and acknowledged the community’s contribution to Delhi’s culture, economy and growth.

The heritage centre is being built by the International Punjabi Society, a 70-year-old organisation founded by former Punjab Chief Minister Giani Gurmukh Singh Mussafir.

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The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Neeraj Basoya, councillor Sharad Kapoor, former MP Tarlochan Singh and International Punjabi Society president Anil Kohli, among others.

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Sandhu said Punjab was “more than a geography” and represented courage, enterprise, generosity and resilience. He said Punjabis had, over generations, helped shape Delhi’s character, strengthened its economy and enriched its cultural fabric.

“The Heritage Home will be a space to honour these traditions, keep our roots alive and inspire future generations,” Sandhu said.

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The International Punjabi Society has branches across the world. According to the society, former Lok Sabha Speaker Gurdial Singh Dhillon, former chairman of Punjab & Sind Bank Inderjeet Singh and industrialist Bhai Mohan Singh have headed the organisation. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was its chief patron.