Delhi: Streets, drain projects launched in Bawana

The Delhi Government on Sunday intensified its rural infrastructure development drive in the Bawana Assembly constituency, with the launch of multiple projects related to streets, drains and sewer lines in the Pooth Kalan Gram Sabha area and Shiv Vihar Colony.

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The works are being carried out under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF) with support from the departments concerned, including the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

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Delhi Cabinet Minister and Bawana MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh attended the programmes, where local residents and senior citizens also organised a felicitation ceremony in his honour. Addressing residents in Pooth Kalan, the minister said, “Development works are not limited only to construction activities, but it is equally important to ensure that such works remain well-maintained and sustainable for a long period.”

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He further said, “The Government and the public together will build such infrastructure that residents do not face drainage or other basic civic issues for the next 15–20 years.”

Highlighting the government’s focus on rural Delhi, Ravinder Indraj Singh stated that no area in Bawana would be left behind in the development process and that pending works related to streets and roads would also be completed in a phased manner. He also appealed to residents to monitor the quality of works and immediately report any shortcomings.

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In Shiv Vihar Colony, the minister inaugurated development works related to the construction of streets and drains and said that residents had been demanding these projects for years. “The present Delhi Government is now completing these works on a priority basis,” he said.

He added, “The Delhi Government is undertaking extensive development of rural Delhi through the Chief Minister Development Fund. Concrete steps are being taken to expedite long-pending basic infrastructure projects in rural areas.”