DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Students oppose new gate between two campuses

Delhi: Students oppose new gate between two campuses

Day 9 of Ambedkar University Delhi protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:44 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi University. File
Advertisement

A new iron gate being constructed between Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) campuses has become the latest flashpoint at AUD, with protesting students on Tuesday opposing the construction and alleging that the university administration had failed to intervene in the matter despite being aware of the issue.

The AISA-led indefinite sit-in at the AUD Kashmere Gate campus entered its ninth day on Tuesday. The protesters said more students joined the demonstration and raised objections to the proposed gate, which they claimed would further restrict access to shared campus spaces and leave AUD students with limited areas for movement and interaction.

Advertisement

Mrinalini, CC member of AUDSC-KP, said, “The AUD administration is more concerned about surveillance rather than safety of the students and is doing nothing to prevent the IGDTUW administration from constructing the gate.”

Advertisement

The student group said the AUD and IGDTUW campuses had shared space since the former’s establishment, with the ground and auditorium designated as common spaces. It alleged that once the new gate is completed, only one road would remain available to AUD students. The protesters also said classrooms were locked after classes and the ground, corridors and a small canteen constitute the limited public spaces available to students.

AISA also questioned the timing of the administration’s response. It said AUD had made public a letter dated October 3 addressed to IGDTUW, suggesting reconsideration of the gate. According to the protesters, they had been told that discussions between the two administrations had been on for more than two weeks, while work on the gate had already begun.

Advertisement

The protesters said the gate was being justified on the grounds of safety of female students, but argued that restricting movement between the campuses was not a solution to women’s safety concerns.

The students are demanding rollback of the event permission notification, opening of the front gate and removal of all iron gates and barricades, reinstatement of the PhD fee waiver, student representation in decision-making bodies and faculty recruitment.

AISA said the sit-in would continue until its demands were met and appealed to civil society and rights organisations to intervene and seek accountability from the university administration.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts