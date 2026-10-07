Delhi: Students oppose new gate between two campuses

A new iron gate being constructed between Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) campuses has become the latest flashpoint at AUD, with protesting students on Tuesday opposing the construction and alleging that the university administration had failed to intervene in the matter despite being aware of the issue.

The AISA-led indefinite sit-in at the AUD Kashmere Gate campus entered its ninth day on Tuesday. The protesters said more students joined the demonstration and raised objections to the proposed gate, which they claimed would further restrict access to shared campus spaces and leave AUD students with limited areas for movement and interaction.

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Mrinalini, CC member of AUDSC-KP, said, “The AUD administration is more concerned about surveillance rather than safety of the students and is doing nothing to prevent the IGDTUW administration from constructing the gate.”

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The student group said the AUD and IGDTUW campuses had shared space since the former’s establishment, with the ground and auditorium designated as common spaces. It alleged that once the new gate is completed, only one road would remain available to AUD students. The protesters also said classrooms were locked after classes and the ground, corridors and a small canteen constitute the limited public spaces available to students.

AISA also questioned the timing of the administration’s response. It said AUD had made public a letter dated October 3 addressed to IGDTUW, suggesting reconsideration of the gate. According to the protesters, they had been told that discussions between the two administrations had been on for more than two weeks, while work on the gate had already begun.

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The protesters said the gate was being justified on the grounds of safety of female students, but argued that restricting movement between the campuses was not a solution to women’s safety concerns.

The students are demanding rollback of the event permission notification, opening of the front gate and removal of all iron gates and barricades, reinstatement of the PhD fee waiver, student representation in decision-making bodies and faculty recruitment.

AISA said the sit-in would continue until its demands were met and appealed to civil society and rights organisations to intervene and seek accountability from the university administration.