Delhi: Students urged to find solutions to civic needs

Delhi Higher Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday urged students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to move beyond conventional aspirations and help find solutions to Delhi’s civic challenges.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Students Induction Programme 2026 at GGSIPU, Sood said the new students represented India’s aspirational youth and would help shape the vision of a developed India.

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He stressed the need to expand quality higher education opportunities in Delhi and called for greater collaboration between educational institutions and the government to create more campuses, improve facilities and strengthen academic ecosystems.

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Sood said the Delhi government was working on a stronger regulatory mechanism for paying guest (PG) facilities to ensure students had a safer and more supportive living environment.

Emphasising responsible citizenship, he said education was not only about claiming rights and opportunities but also about fulfilling one’s responsibilities towards society and the country. He invited students to become active partners in addressing Delhi’s civic challenges.

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On entrepreneurship, Sood said the government was working to strengthen the start-up and incubation ecosystem. The proposed incubation policy, he said, would provide promising student ideas with mentorship and institutional support.

Sood also cautioned students against allowing social media to influence their judgement without reflection and stressed the importance of ethics and values in professional life.

GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma told students that joining a university named after Guru Gobind Singh was both a privilege and a responsibility. He urged them to imbibe the values of courage, resilience, knowledge, farsightedness, strength and service to humanity.

Verma encouraged students to make full use of interdisciplinary opportunities under the National Education Policy. He highlighted projects, prototypes and patents developed through teacher-student collaboration, as well as the university’s alumni working in diverse professions.

He said GGSIPU was expanding its academic footprint across Dwarka, Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and the emerging Narela campus to widen access to quality higher education in Delhi.

The Students Induction Programme 2026 aims to familiarise newly admitted students with the university’s academic, research, innovation, student welfare and co-curricular activities.