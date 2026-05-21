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Home / Delhi / Delhi taxi union opts out of three-day transport strike

Delhi taxi union opts out of three-day transport strike

Assn chief cites public hardship, national interest

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 21, 2026 IST
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As transport unions across parts of the country prepare for a proposed three-day strike beginning May 21, the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport Association on Wednesday distanced itself from the agitation, saying it would neither participate in nor support the shutdown planned for May 21, 22 and 23.

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The announcement was made by association president Sanjay Samrat after consultations with office-bearers and members of the body representing taxi and tourist transport operators in the national capital.

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In a statement, Samrat said the country was going through a difficult phase amid rising international oil and gas prices and asserted that disrupting public transport services at such a time would only inconvenience ordinary citizens. He said the association believed it was important to stand with the nation instead of adding to public hardship through strikes.

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The development assumes significance as transport disruptions were expected to affect movement in parts of the country during the proposed agitation. By opting out, the Delhi-based taxi and tourist vehicle body has signalled a visible split within sections of the transport sector over how protests against policy decisions should be carried out.

Explaining the association’s stand, Samrat said the organisation had consistently raised concerns over issues affecting taxi and tourist vehicle operators and had democratically opposed policies it considered detrimental to the sector. However, he maintained that the present circumstances did not justify a strike.

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He also referred to earlier protests linked to transport policies, saying orders to phase out Diesel BS-4 trucks and buses had been issued last year itself, but truck unions had not organised protests or road blockades at the time. Instead, he claimed, it was their association that had staged protests twice against the BS-4 ban.

Samrat said the association had also objected when CNG buses operated by transporters were removed from schools and replaced with electric buses. According to him, the body had raised protests over that move as well.

Drawing a distinction between the present agitation and the past industry disputes, Samrat alleged that truck unions had not supported taxi and tourist vehicle operators during previous hikes in CNG and fuel prices. It was for this reason, he said, that the association had decided to stay away from the proposed strike.

The statement is likely to bring relief to commuters and travellers in Delhi who were apprehensive about possible disruptions in taxi and tourist transport services during the three day protest period.

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