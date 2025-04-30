DT
PT
Delhi: Teacher's body opposes UGC's biannual admission proposal

Delhi: Teacher’s body opposes UGC’s biannual admission proposal

Calls it destabilising
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:42 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
The Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC) has strongly opposed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) proposal to introduce biannual admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, calling it “neither feasible nor advisable”.

In a letter addressed to the UGC Chairman, INTEC has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the proposal outlined in the UGC’s draft regulations for 2025.

INTEC Chairman Pankaj Kumar Garg criticised the UGC for floating the proposal without prior consultation with universities and colleges. “On paper, biannual admissions may appear to enhance flexibility, but in reality, they threaten to destabilise the academic framework of higher education institutions,” he said.

Citing recent experiences with delayed academic sessions due to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), INTEC said universities like the University of Delhi were already struggling to manage a single admission cycle.

“Previously, classes would begin in July. Now, sessions often start late in September or October, reducing the academic year’s effectiveness,” the statement said.

The teachers’ body warned that biannual admissions would compromise academic coherence, strain faculty with continuous administrative work, and overload departments already functioning with limited non-teaching staff. It also expressed concern over students juggling multiple degrees due to UGC’s earlier decision, saying the new proposal would lead to “unprecedented chaos”.

INTEC asserted that the UGC should instead focus on strengthening the single-cycle admission system by fixing procedural inefficiencies and ensuring timely academic calendars. “We stand for academic quality, student welfare, and faculty dignity — and will oppose policies detrimental to India’s higher education,” Garg concluded.

