Delhi Technological University launches clean energy programme for working professionals

Delhi Technological University (DTU) has launched two executive education programmes aimed at equipping working professionals with specialised skills in renewable energy management, corporate social responsibility and sustainability as India accelerates its transition towards clean energy.

Advertisement

The programmes, the Advanced Programme in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Management and the Leadership Programme in CSR, Energy & Corporate Sustainability (LPCECS), are being offered through DTU’s Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning (CTEL) under the Department of Digital Education, in collaboration with VCnow (Unified Collaboration Services LLP).

Advertisement

Designed specifically for working professionals, the six-month programmes will combine live online classes with hands-on academic exposure. The course structure includes interactive Sunday sessions, six modules, a three-day campus immersion and a practical capstone project.

Advertisement

The initiative has brought together professionals from India, the UK and the UAE, with participants representing sectors ranging from power generation and DISCOMs to energy storage, green finance, ESG, manufacturing, regulatory bodies, higher education and defence services.

For participants of the clean energy programme, the university’s Nodal Centre of Excellence in Energy Transition (NCEET) and the Yogi Goswami Clean Energy Laboratory will provide access to specialised infrastructure and research facilities.

Advertisement

Professor Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor, DTU, highlighted DTU’s rich academic heritage and research ecosystem, emphasising the critical value of lifelong learning and the academic credits associated with these executive courses to build expertise in the rapidly evolving renewable sector.

The programmes come at a time when the clean energy sector is witnessing growing demand for professionals with expertise spanning technology, sustainability, finance and policy. The corporate sustainability programme seeks to bring together these areas with leadership and CSR practices.

Professor S Indu, Dean, Digital Education, welcomed the cohort and reinforced DTU’s commitment to tech enabled, industry-aligned learning that addresses global climate and sustainability imperatives. The Founder Directors of VCnow emphasised in the keynote address that there couldn’t have been a better time to pursue these programmes, especially in view of the global energy and sustainability crisis.

DTU’s faculty and programme directors also briefed participants on the curriculum, academic requirements, attendance norms and professional expectations, urging the inaugural cohort to maintain the university’s standards. Working professionals can explore details about the programmes through the CTEL and VCnow portals.