Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

New Delhi, June 11
The national capital on Sunday witnessed a partly cloudy sky as the maximum temperature settled a notch below the season’s average at 38.5 degrees Celsius, an official said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city is likely to experience similar weather on Monday. There will be strong surface winds during the daytime and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 40 and 26 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.
The day’s minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average temperature, the IMD said. The IMD has predicted clear skies and dry weather in Delhi over the next few days.
