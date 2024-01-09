Delhi temperature drops to 5.3°C, light rainfall likely today

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, January 8

Delhi woke up to a chilly morning on Monday as minimum temperature dropped below normal and stabilized at 5.3°C. The maximum temperature was recorded at 17.5°C.

Motably, the Capital’s minimum temperature was close to that of Dharamshala, where temperature was recorded at 5.2°C.

Due to weather related conditions, 20 Delhi-bound trains were also delayed on Monday morning.

The IMD has forecasted that light rain is expected on Tuesday. Themaximum and minimum temperatures will be around 17°C and 6°C, respectively.

It said that temperatures will increase during the period, however, the temperatures will dip as western disturbance fades away. Dense fog and cold day conditions at isolated places will be observed tomorrow.

With the temperatures dipping, air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category as the daily-average AQI was recorded at 345, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

AQI readings at Anand Vihar and Nehru Nagar were recorded in the ‘severe’ category — Anand Vihar (406) and Nehru Nagarat (401).

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai slammed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) Chairman Ashwani Kumar on closure of smog tower, calling it contempt of the Supreme Court.

The Minister directed the Principal Secretary (Environment and Forest and Wildlife) to release the salary of workers within 24 hours.