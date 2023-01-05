Delhi temperature plunges to 4.4°C

PTI

New Delhi, January 4

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Wednesday morning plunged to 4.4 degrees Celsius — the season’s lowest —making the national capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. An orange alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

A dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200m, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic. At least 19 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a Railways spokesperson said.

The IMD shared satellite images that showed a thick layer of fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country.

The Palam observatory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport logged a visibility level of 200m at 5.30 am.

According to the weather office, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50m, 51 and 200m is ‘dense’, 201 and 500m ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000m ‘shallow’.

With frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelling through the plains, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, saw the minimum temperature plummet to 4.4°C from 8.5°C a day ago.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than that of Dharamsala (5.2°C), Nainital (6°C) and Dehradun (4.5°C).

The Delhi Ridge weather station near Delhi University recorded a cold wave with a minimum temperature of 3.3°C, the lowest in the capital on Wednesday.

“A cold wave is prevailing in Delhi and maximum temperatures are also low, leading to cold day conditions. Most places are likely to record maximum temperatures between 13 and 15°C,” Senior IMD Scientist RK Jenamani said.

However, there has been an improvement in Delhi’s fog condition, he said.