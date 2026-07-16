Delhi tests spray injection system for five-minute pothole repairs

The Delhi Government on Tuesday conducted a live demonstration of Spray Injection Patching (SIP) technology, a fully mechanised system designed to repair potholes faster, deliver longer-lasting results and work in all weather conditions. The trial aims to address one of the Capital’s most persistent monsoon challenges. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma attended the demonstration and said the government would consider adopting the technology on a wider scale if the trial produced the expected results. “Today, I witnessed the trial of Spray Injection Patching technology, an innovative and fully mechanised solution for permanent pothole repairs. The technology offers faster, more durable and all-weather road maintenance with minimal inconvenience to commuters. If the trial meets our expectations, we will explore its wider adoption to strengthen Delhi’s road maintenance system. Our focus is to adopt proven modern technologies that deliver better roads, greater efficiency and a smoother travel experience for the people of Delhi,” Verma said.

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