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Home / Delhi / Delhi tightens leave rules for top officers

Delhi tightens leave rules for top officers

Senior bureaucrats will have to inform political executive before taking leave

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:35 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Delhi’s top bureaucrats will no longer be able to go on leave without prior intimation to the political executive, with the government directing additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of departments to inform the Chief Minister and the minister in charge of their department before taking any leave, including casual leave.

The direction was issued on Wednesday by Services Secretary Nandini Paliwal after the government found that earlier instructions on leave were not being followed. The matter has been taken seriously by the Chief Minister, according to the order.

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The Services Department has now asked all senior officers to strictly follow the prescribed procedure. A copy of every leave application submitted by a head of department or an officer above that rank will also have to be sent to the Chief Minister’s secretary.

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The government has warned that failure to comply with the directions could invite strict action. The move follows repeated concerns over senior officials proceeding on leave without informing the concerned authorities. Last year, the office of Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood had also directed officials in the Home, Education, Higher Education, Urban Development and Power departments to seek leave through WhatsApp. Officials had then found instances where officers went on leave without prior information or informed the authorities through WhatsApp only on the day of their absence.

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