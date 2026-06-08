Delhi to add 2,800 new e-buses under PM E-DRIVE Scheme

The Delhi Government is set to significantly expand its public transport network with the planned induction of 2,800 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses under the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE Scheme, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced on Sunday.

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The proposed fleet will comprise 1,400 nine-metre and 1,400 twelve-metre electric buses, aimed at improving public transport accessibility across the national capital while strengthening connectivity in underserved and peripheral areas.

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According to the Transport Department, the decision follows the encouraging performance of nine-metre electric buses already operating in Delhi, particularly in meeting feeder and local transportation requirements. The new fleet is expected to create a balanced public transport system capable of serving both high-density routes and neighbourhood level connectivity.

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Highlighting the government’s commitment to sustainable mobility, Singh said, “Delhi is committed to building a cleaner, greener and more efficient public transport system. The planned induction of 2,800 new electric buses will significantly strengthen connectivity, improve commuter convenience and accelerate our transition towards sustainable mobility. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing world class public transport while reducing vehicular emissions across the city.”

The move forms part of the Delhi Government’s larger plan to expand the city’s public transport infrastructure and increase the share of zero-emission vehicles. The government aims to grow Delhi’s overall bus fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29, ensuring wider service coverage and improved accessibility for commuters.

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Delhi currently operates nearly 4,300 electric buses, making it one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country. The government plans to increase this number to around 7,500 electric buses by the end of 2026.

In the next phase of expansion, the Delhi Government is also pursuing the induction of 3,330 additional electric buses under PM E-DRIVE Phase-II, including 500 seven-metre electric buses designed to strengthen feeder services and last mile connectivity, particularly in residential, rural and underserved areas.

Officials said the expansion will be supported by the development of charging and power infrastructure at bus depots to facilitate large scale fleet electrification.

The initiative, being pursued under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is expected to help reduce vehicular emissions, improve air quality and provide residents with a cleaner, safer and more reliable public transport system while advancing national sustainability goals.