Delhi to Ayodhya, Katra & Udaipur: Government to launch AC bus service soon

Travelling to Ayodhya, Katra or Udaipur is about to get smoother and more affordable, as the Delhi government plans to launch 50 AC buses to provide comfortable long-distance travel to the places.

Advertisement

The soon-to-be-launched buses have been specifically designed for medium-to-long routes, according to an official who spoke to PTI.

Advertisement

The first phase of the roll out is expected to begin in the coming months, starting with a limited number of buses before scaling up to the full fleet.

Advertisement

“Longer routes pose challenges in terms of charging infrastructure, so for now, the plan is to operate within distances that can be comfortably managed,” the official said about the new Volvo fleet’s longer route.

The official said that the transport department is gearing up to transform long-distance public travel with the launch of 50 premium Volvo buses, to major destinations like Ayodhya (656 km via Lucknow), Katra (684 km), and Udaipur (660 km), with more locations likely to be added in future phases.

Advertisement

“Passenger’s comfort and affordability have been at the heart of this project,” a senior transport official added.

While exact fare details are yet to be finalised, authorities have assured that prices will be significantly lower than those charged by private bus operators.

The official added that the existing inter-state electric buses are currently limited to routes of around 245 to 250 km due to charging constraints.

The government is also gearing up to expand its electric bus fleet, with plans to launch services to neighbouring states on routes connecting the capital to cities such as Rishikesh, Dehradun, Agra, Bareilly, and Shimla, PTI reported earlier.

The Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) inter-state bus service came to a halt in 2010 following the transition of its fleet to CNG and the limited availability of CNG in other states. Prior to that, DTC buses were a preferred choice for inter-state travel due to their reliability and affordable fares.