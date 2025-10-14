DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi to Ayodhya, Katra & Udaipur: Government to launch AC bus service soon

Delhi to Ayodhya, Katra & Udaipur: Government to launch AC bus service soon

While exact fare details are yet to be finalised, authorities have assured that prices will be significantly lower than those charged by private bus operators

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:10 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. File
Advertisement

Travelling to Ayodhya, Katra or Udaipur is about to get smoother and more affordable, as the Delhi government plans to launch 50 AC buses to provide comfortable long-distance travel to the places.

Advertisement

The soon-to-be-launched buses have been specifically designed for medium-to-long routes, according to an official who spoke to PTI.

Advertisement

The first phase of the roll out is expected to begin in the coming months, starting with a limited number of buses before scaling up to the full fleet.

Advertisement

“Longer routes pose challenges in terms of charging infrastructure, so for now, the plan is to operate within distances that can be comfortably managed,” the official said about the new Volvo fleet’s longer route.

The official said that the transport department is gearing up to transform long-distance public travel with the launch of 50 premium Volvo buses, to major destinations like Ayodhya (656 km via Lucknow), Katra (684 km), and Udaipur (660 km), with more locations likely to be added in future phases.

Advertisement

“Passenger’s comfort and affordability have been at the heart of this project,” a senior transport official added.

While exact fare details are yet to be finalised, authorities have assured that prices will be significantly lower than those charged by private bus operators.

The official added that the existing inter-state electric buses are currently limited to routes of around 245 to 250 km due to charging constraints.

The government is also gearing up to expand its electric bus fleet, with plans to launch services to neighbouring states on routes connecting the capital to cities such as Rishikesh, Dehradun, Agra, Bareilly, and Shimla, PTI reported earlier.

The Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) inter-state bus service came to a halt in 2010 following the transition of its fleet to CNG and the limited availability of CNG in other states. Prior to that, DTC buses were a preferred choice for inter-state travel due to their reliability and affordable fares.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts