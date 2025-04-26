Delhi to bar polluting vehicles with number plate recognition tech

The Delhi Government is set to deploy Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all border entry points in a move to restrict the entry of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) into the National Capital. This initiative, part of the forthcoming Environment Action Plan 2025, is aimed at curbing vehicular emissions and improving Delhi’s air quality.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi’s Minister for Environment and Forests, Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Senior officials from the Environment Department, Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police were also present. The focus of the meeting was to explore effective strategies to prevent the entry of polluting vehicles, particularly ELVs, into the city.

The ANPR system would automatically capture the number plates of incoming vehicles and cross-reference them with the VAHAN database to determine if the vehicles are legally permitted to enter Delhi. If a vehicle is identified as an ELV, an alert would be displayed on an LED screen at the border point, and the owner would receive a notification via SMS and WhatsApp.

“We want to target pollution at its very originating point. By installing ANPR cameras, we are taking a proactive approach to curb pollution by detecting and restricting the entry of end-of-life and unfit vehicles. This is not just enforcement — this is about protecting the health of our people,” said Sirsa.

The system is intended not only to enforce restrictions but also to raise awareness among truck drivers and vehicle owners. Alerts would be sent to vehicle owners in neighbouring states, reminding them ELVs are banned from entering Delhi. Proactive notifications would also be issued to vehicles nearing their end-of-life threshold, encouraging compliance with the new regulations.

The rollout of ANPR cameras would take place in phases, starting with Delhi’s border points. The Transport Department has been tasked with developing a 12-month SMS notification calendar to ensure continuous public outreach and inter-state coordination.

This initiative is one of several under the Environment Action Plan 2025–26, which aims to improve environmental sustainability and reduce air pollution in Delhi. Other focus areas include enhancing air quality, expanding electric mobility, promoting forest conservation and rejuvenating the Yamuna River.

Additional measures in the plan include large-scale tree plantation drives, improved waste management and the deployment of anti-smog guns and water sprinklers to control dust pollution.

During the review meeting, Sirsa emphasised said the Delhi Government’s approach has shifted from reactive to proactive. “We are building an action plan rooted in technology, accountability and sustainability. Delhi’s fight against pollution is no longer reactive,” he concluded.