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Home / Delhi / Delhi to bring comprehensive PG policy within 1-2 months: Sood

Delhi to bring comprehensive PG policy within 1-2 months: Sood

Says govt orders structural audits in major student hubs

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Delhi Minister Ashish Sood. File
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The Delhi Government will introduce a comprehensive policy to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodations within the next one to two months, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.

Sood made the announcement while interacting with a delegation of university students, including NSS volunteers, residing in PG facilities and rented accommodations at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was convened to gather first-hand feedback on safety and living conditions in student housing.

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“The Urban Development Department is already working on a PG policy, and as I shared with you earlier, on implementing the Justice Gauba Committee report for coaching institutes,” the minister said. “But this tragic incident has forced us to speed up the implementation of the Gauba Committee report and frame a policy that addresses everyone’s concerns,” Sood said.

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The proposed Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026, is expected to introduce mandatory operating licences for PGs, zone-wise rent bands, structural and fire safety audits and a Central Government portal for PG accommodations.

During the interaction, students raised concerns over the lack of transparency in PG operations, non-compliance with rent agreements, arbitrary electricity charges and inadequate safety checks. They also demanded a dedicated portal where PG operators would be required to disclose rents, meal plans, amenities and structural safety details in advance.

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Sood said the government was examining a legal mechanism to ensure that tenancy agreements between landlords and students are legally binding.

The government is also considering measures to address the shortage of student accommodation, including allowing higher floor area ratio (FAR) for universities to expand hostel capacity. Vacant government properties, including unused buildings in Narela, are also being explored for conversion into student hostels, with bus connectivity to educational hubs.

“We just met these young students. After this, we will also speak with PG managements, parents and civic agencies to understand their concerns regarding water, Municipal Corporation and the Electricity Department, and figure out how we can regulate them,” the minister said.

He said discussions had already been held with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The government has also ordered structural audits in major student hubs, including South Campus and Mukherjee Nagar, while working on measures to expand hostel capacity.

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