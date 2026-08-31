Delhi to bring out-of-state buses under GPS tracking system after teen raped on moving bus

The rape of a teenage girl on a moving bus in the National Capital has prompted the Delhi Government to widen its vehicle tracking plan beyond the city, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directing officials to work towards linking buses from neighbouring states to Delhi’s GPS system.

Advertisement

The decision comes as the Chief Minister took stock of a series of incidents involving children, including alleged physical and sexual abuse at a private daycare and playschool in Jafrabad and a sexual abuse case involving a three-year-old nursery student in the Bawana area.

Advertisement

The incidents have brought the safety of children and women travelling in buses and using private childcare facilities into focus. Gupta has directed officials to ensure immediate action in cases concerning children’s safety and strict legal steps against those responsible. She has also said that the accountability of school managements would be fixed in such cases.

Advertisement

Expressing shock over the incident, Gupta said such an incident was unacceptable in a civilised society and stressed the need for stronger safety measures for women and children.

She said the government would work to connect buses from other states to Delhi’s GPS system so that buses entering and leaving the National Capital could be tracked more effectively.

Advertisement

With the aim of further strengthening the safety of women and children on buses travelling to and from Delhi, the Delhi Government would soon hold discussions with the governments of neighbouring states, she said.

The Chief Minister’s directions also extend to private childcare facilities. Taking cognisance of the incident involving the alleged physical and sexual abuse of a three-year-old child in Jafrabad, she ordered that the concerned private daycare and playschool be sealed.

She also said that if the child’s family required legal assistance, the Delhi Government would provide all possible support.

The Bawana case was also discussed during the review, with Gupta expressing deep sorrow over the sexual abuse of a three-year-old nursery student. She stressed that school managements must ensure proper verification and monitoring of staff involved in transporting children.

The directions put the responsibility not only on government agencies but also on institutions entrusted with the care and movement of children. School managements will be expected to ensure that bus staff involved in bringing children to and from school are properly checked and monitored.

The GPS proposal marks a shift in the Government’s response to bus safety, as its proposed tracking framework would also cover vehicles registered outside Delhi but operating on routes connected to the capital.

Gupta said the step was necessary in view of the need to prevent such incidents and strengthen safety for women and children travelling between Delhi and neighbouring states.

The immediate focus, however, remains on the cases involving children. Gupta has directed officials to act without delay on matters related to their safety and take strict legal action against those found responsible.

The directions come against the backdrop of separate incidents involving a teenage girl travelling in a bus and young children in educational and childcare settings, bringing different points of vulnerability into a single policy concern: how to ensure that children and women remain safe while under the care of institutions or while travelling through the capital.

The government’s proposed engagement with neighbouring states will now determine how the GPS-based tracking plan for out-of-state buses is implemented.