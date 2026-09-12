Delhi to create digital database for its roads

The Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake a city-wide exercise from September 14 to October 1 to create a verified digital database of roads under its jurisdiction, documenting their dimensions, condition and supporting infrastructure.

The exercise will record the starting and ending points of each road, its category, condition, number of lanes, surface type and width, besides identifying the agency responsible for its maintenance.

Advertisement

The database will also capture details of infrastructure and facilities along the roads, including central dividers, roadside parking, rainwater drainage, cycle tracks, zebra crossings, speed breakers and street lighting. The PWD has directed all executive engineers concerned to submit details of roads under their respective jurisdictions within the stipulated period.

Advertisement

A dedicated cell has been set up at the MSO Building, where officials will report on specified dates and at designated times to enter and verify the information.

The exercise is expected to give the department an updated and comprehensive picture of its road network, while making information on road conditions and facilities easier to access. It could also help officials identify infrastructure gaps and make planning and execution of road-related works more systematic.

Advertisement

Roads whose details are currently unavailable in PWD records will also be brought into the database, helping create a more complete record of the infrastructure under the department’s control.