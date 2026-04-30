Delhi to develop 13 ‘zero-waste’ gaushalas with modern facilities: CM

The Delhi Government will set up 13 new gaushalas across the Capital on a “zero-waste” model, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday, outlining a series of measures aimed at improving cattle care and strengthening related infrastructure.

Advertisement

The announcement was made during a visit to a gaushala in Kishanganj, where the Chief Minister attended a religious event and interacted with caretakers and workers. Highlighting the need for reform, Gupta said several existing gaushalas are operating in cramped conditions while housing large numbers of cattle, adversely impacting their health and well-being.

Advertisement

To address these concerns, the government plans to ensure adequate space and a more natural environment for cows in the new facilities. “At least one gaushala will be developed in every district,” she said, adding that locations have already been identified.

Advertisement

The proposed gaushalas will be equipped with modern amenities, including biogas plants, veterinary hospitals, solar power systems and scientific waste management mechanisms to ensure sustainable operations. Gupta said the initiative is aimed at integrating animal welfare with environmental sustainability.

As part of the plan, the government has also set a target to install six biogas plants over the next two years for scientific disposal of cow dung, which will help improve sanitation and generate energy. Additionally, Rs 100 crore has been approved for the redevelopment of dairy colonies in the city.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said efforts are also underway to link gaushalas with Delhi’s Ridge and forest areas, allowing cattle to move more freely in a natural setting.

During her visit, Gupta fed green fodder to cows and described their care as a “cultural and spiritual responsibility”, calling for greater community participation in such initiatives.

She also assured that until the new gaushalas are constructed and cattle relocated, the government will continue to provide veterinary services and essential support at the existing shelters. Gupta noted that pending grants for gaushalas were cleared soon after her government assumed office, and nearly Rs 24 crore had already been released for the current year to ensure uninterrupted operations.