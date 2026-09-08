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Home / Delhi / Delhi to draft policy for PG accommodations

Delhi to draft policy for PG accommodations

CM announces structural audits, safety certification for old buildings

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
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The building collapse in Satya Niketan on Sunday has prompted the Delhi Government to initiate the process of drafting a new policy for paying guest (PG) accommodations, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announcing mandatory structural audits and safety certification for old buildings being used for public and commercial activities.

During her visit to the collapse site, CM Gupta said the government, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), was working on a policy under which owners of old buildings would have to submit structural audit reports and certify the safety of their premises before operating PG accommodations, nursing homes, schools or other establishments.

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“A structural audit of all such buildings will be conducted, and strict action will follow,” Gupta said.

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She said every building being used for public activities would have to undergo periodic structural audits and obtain a building safety certification. “No building will be allowed to conduct public activities without ensuring its safety,” she said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that inspections were not restricted to the building that collapsed. All vulnerable buildings and PG accommodations in the surrounding area would be thoroughly inspected, she said.

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Gupta further urged Delhi MPs, MLAs and councillors to identify illegal constructions in their respective areas and report them to the departments concerned. Such constructions would be demolished, she said, adding that a system would be put in place to monitor illegal construction while it was still underway. Complaints in this regard would also be monitored by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Officials found responsible for negligence would face immediate action, Gupta said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of repeated concerns over the regulation and safety of PG accommodations in the Capital. In September 2023, following a fire at a women’s PG in Mukherjee Nagar, the MCD had ordered a survey of PG establishments as well.

Civic officials had then said there were no specific norms governing the operation of PGs in residential areas and that the corporation did not issue licences for PG accommodations, although building, land-use and fire-safety regulations applied to such premises.

The subsequent survey reportedly found more than 100 PG establishments allegedly violating building bylaws.

Officials told The Tribune that despite surveys and incidents over the years, no dedicated PG policy had been framed since 1993.

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