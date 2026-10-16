Delhi to get 1L smart LED street lights, to boost women’s safety

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a project to install 1 lakh smart LED street lights across the Capital, with agencies facing a penalty of Rs 2,000 per light per day if faults are not repaired within 48 hours of being reported.

Launched under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from the Andrews Ganj bus stop, the project aims to address dark spots, improve visibility on roads and strengthen women’s safety. Each light will be monitored in real time through a central command centre and carry a QR code that citizens can scan to access information and register complaints.

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The initiative follows concerns raised by female students during an interaction with CM Gupta at Delhi University, where they highlighted inadequate street lighting and dark spots in several areas.

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Under the project, around 1 lakh street lights will be replaced with smart LED lights, including approximately 45,000 high-pressure sodium vapour lamps. Smart feeder pillars will also be installed to improve monitoring and control of the system.

The government has set a target of maintaining 99 per cent functionality of the lights. The system will enable authorities to identify faults and track repairs, with penalties imposed on agencies that fail to meet the 48-hour deadline.

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The project also aims to maintain an average illumination level of 35 lux on main roads and 25 lux on service roads for seven years. The lights will have a colour temperature of 3,000 kelvin and a minimum luminous efficacy of 150 lumens per watt.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, smart scheduling will automatically increase illumination in the evening and reduce it in the morning to conserve electricity. The project is expected to generate energy savings of around Rs 100 crore over five years.

Gupta said the installation of 1 lakh smart LED street lights was a step towards a safer and more convenient Delhi, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the project would improve visibility on roads and make night-time travel safer. He said the focus was on ensuring regular maintenance and effective monitoring, alongside the installation of new lights.