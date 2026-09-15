Delhi to get 2,000 modern public toilets within a year: CM Rekha

Delhi will get 2,000 modern public toilets within a year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday while inaugurating a newly built public convenience complex at Labour Chowk in Singalpur village, Shalimar Bagh.

The Chief Minister said the MCD and Tourism Department would construct 1,000 toilets each, with the entire cost of the MCD’s share being funded through the Chief Minister’s Development Fund. The Tourism Department will construct 500 toilets in the next six months and another 500 in the following six months.

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The toilet block inaugurated on Monday was completed in about three months. Gupta said the government was also focusing on improving toilets, water supply, sewerage, electricity and other civic facilities in slum clusters.

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The government has separately approved Rs 266.26 crore for the first phase of 500 public toilet blocks to be developed through the Tourism Department. The facilities will come up at tourist destinations, heritage areas, markets, major roads and other locations frequented by residents and visitors.

The proposed complexes will have separate facilities for men and women, ramps for persons with disabilities, caretaker and watchman rooms, and shops selling snacks and daily-use items. Facilities for women will include sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators.

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The blocks will also have solar panels, CCTV cameras, mechanical ventilation systems and outdoor video walls. Of the 500 blocks planned in the first phase, 200 will be located in markets, 97 along highways, 57 in commercial and industrial areas, 50 near tourist destinations and nine around major parks. The construction is targeted for completion within 14 months.

Gupta also announced that a grand Unity Mall would be developed at the old Delhi Haat site in Pitampura. The mall will house emporiums representing states across the country and offer regional cuisines.

She said the Tourism Department was also developing and beautifying gateways at various entry points to Delhi to strengthen the city's image. The government is further preparing mobile health-check-up vans for construction workers, while the Labour Department is undertaking fresh registration of workers to enable them to access government welfare schemes.