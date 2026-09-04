Delhi to get multi-utility ducts to curb repeated road digging

Delhi is set to get shared underground corridors for essential utility networks, with the Delhi Cabinet approving the development of multi-utility ducts (MUDs) aimed at reducing repeated excavation of roads by different agencies.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the ducts would, at technically suitable locations, accommodate electricity cables, water and gas pipelines, fire-hydrant networks and other essential services.

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The project will initially be taken up on a pilot basis in Chandni Chowk, with proposed stretches of 310 metres on Esplanade Road and 560 metres on Mor Sarai Road. The government plans to expand the system to other parts of the city based on the experience of the pilot projects.

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Gupta said repeated road digging by different utility agencies was a major urban problem in a city like Delhi. A shared underground network, she said, would reduce the need to repeatedly excavate and repair roads, minimise traffic disruptions and inconvenience to residents and help preserve road infrastructure.

“Delhi’s development vision is not limited to meeting today’s needs. We want to create infrastructure that is safe, well-organised and sustainable, keeping future requirements in mind,” Gupta said.

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The government will constitute an expert technical committee to guide the project. Officials and experts from discoms, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department and other departments are expected to be part of the committee.

The committee will oversee the technical aspects of the ducts and make recommendations for their construction and expansion across the Capital. The design is expected to incorporate provisions for ventilation, fire safety, maintenance access and emergency response.

According to the government, the shared corridors would also allow agencies to coordinate better while installing and maintaining underground networks. It said the system could reduce the risk of utility lines being accidentally damaged during excavation and make future expansion of services easier.

The move marks a shift towards coordinated underground utility planning, with the government seeking to move away from separate excavation works undertaken by different agencies according to their individual requirements.

The pilot corridors in Chandni Chowk will be used to assess how multiple utility services can be accommodated within a common underground system and how the model can be adapted to the requirements of different parts of Delhi.

The government said the broader objective was to create a more coordinated and sustainable underground utility network as the city’s infrastructure expands.