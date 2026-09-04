DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi to get multi-utility ducts to curb repeated road digging

Delhi to get multi-utility ducts to curb repeated road digging

Project to be taken up on pilot basis in Chandni Chowk

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
Advertisement

Delhi is set to get shared underground corridors for essential utility networks, with the Delhi Cabinet approving the development of multi-utility ducts (MUDs) aimed at reducing repeated excavation of roads by different agencies.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the ducts would, at technically suitable locations, accommodate electricity cables, water and gas pipelines, fire-hydrant networks and other essential services.

Advertisement

The project will initially be taken up on a pilot basis in Chandni Chowk, with proposed stretches of 310 metres on Esplanade Road and 560 metres on Mor Sarai Road. The government plans to expand the system to other parts of the city based on the experience of the pilot projects.

Advertisement

Gupta said repeated road digging by different utility agencies was a major urban problem in a city like Delhi. A shared underground network, she said, would reduce the need to repeatedly excavate and repair roads, minimise traffic disruptions and inconvenience to residents and help preserve road infrastructure.

“Delhi’s development vision is not limited to meeting today’s needs. We want to create infrastructure that is safe, well-organised and sustainable, keeping future requirements in mind,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

The government will constitute an expert technical committee to guide the project. Officials and experts from discoms, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department and other departments are expected to be part of the committee.

The committee will oversee the technical aspects of the ducts and make recommendations for their construction and expansion across the Capital. The design is expected to incorporate provisions for ventilation, fire safety, maintenance access and emergency response.

According to the government, the shared corridors would also allow agencies to coordinate better while installing and maintaining underground networks. It said the system could reduce the risk of utility lines being accidentally damaged during excavation and make future expansion of services easier.

The move marks a shift towards coordinated underground utility planning, with the government seeking to move away from separate excavation works undertaken by different agencies according to their individual requirements.

The pilot corridors in Chandni Chowk will be used to assess how multiple utility services can be accommodated within a common underground system and how the model can be adapted to the requirements of different parts of Delhi.

The government said the broader objective was to create a more coordinated and sustainable underground utility network as the city’s infrastructure expands.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts