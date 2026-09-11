Delhi to get own SDRF with 1,100 personnel

The Delhi Government will set up its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), comprising a battalion of around 1,100 personnel, to speed up relief and rescue operations during disasters, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday after a high-level meeting with senior NDRF officials.

The proposed force will function under the Delhi Government and is expected to provide a trained local response during natural and man-made disasters, reducing dependence on external assistance.

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NDRF officials briefed the Chief Minister on the proposed SDRF and said the force would receive specialised training from the national disaster response agency. The NDRF will also assist with specialised equipment based on Delhi’s geographical conditions and requirements.

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The government will additionally provide specialised training to Delhi Fire Department personnel and Civil Defence volunteers to improve coordination among agencies during rescue and relief operations.

Gupta directed officials to share details of disaster management equipment and its storage with the departments concerned so that the equipment can be made available immediately during an emergency.

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The Chief Minister said setting up an SDRF was a long-standing requirement for Delhi, particularly given its dense population and status as a metropolitan city. She said the force would strengthen the Capital’s capacity for an immediate local response.

The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand, Inspector General Narendra Bundela and senior officials from various departments.

The government also decided to provide land at different locations in Delhi to facilitate quicker access for NDRF personnel. NDRF officials said its presence in Central, North and South Delhi would be useful given the Capital’s importance and the presence of key Central Government institutions.

Officials said land available with the Delhi Government could be used for the purpose, and the Chief Minister directed them to initiate immediate action.