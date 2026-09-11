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Home / Delhi / Delhi to get relief from crumbling public toilets

Delhi to get relief from crumbling public toilets

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:15 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Delhi could soon see a major overhaul of its public toilet infrastructure, with the Delhi Government planning to build 1,000 modern toilet blocks across markets, crowded areas and other public places.

The first phase will see 500 modern toilet blocks being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 127 crore. The move is aimed at addressing the shortage of clean and functional public toilets, which continues to cause inconvenience to residents and visitors across several parts of the Capital.

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First phase construction

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The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has started the process for the first phase and has already floated a tender for the construction of 500 modern toilet blocks.

Another 500 blocks will be taken up in the second phase.

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The Delhi Government had announced the construction of 1,000 modern toilet blocks in its Budget for 2026-27. A total provision of Rs 300 crore has been made for their construction and maintenance.

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