Delhi to have better night life as LG permits over 300 firms to operate round-the-clock

New Delhi, October 9
In a move that will boost Delhi’s night life, LG VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock, officials at LG office said on Sunday.
The Lt Governor has approved a proposal to exempt 314 applications, some of them pending since 2016.
He has directed that notification to this effect be issued within seven days, they said.
Approving the proposal, Saxena took a “very serious view” of “inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion” on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, officials said.
The LG has ordered that such applications are disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi.
Starting next week, the 300-plus establishments will be able to operate on a 24X7 basis in the national capital, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch
EC has barred Shiv Sena factions from using party name, symb...
Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event
At October 5 event attended by Gautam, Hindu deities were al...
Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender
Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...
US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago
Jesus Salgado was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2007 an...
'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM
Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...