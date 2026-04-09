Delhi to hold ‘Bhim Jyoti Utsav’ for Ambedkar Jayanti

The Delhi Government is set to organise a series of programmes across the capital from April 10 to 14 to mark the 136th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, with a major public event titled ‘Bhim Jyoti Utsav’ planned near India Gate.

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Addressing mediapersons at Delhi Secretariat, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said the celebrations would be held on a large scale and invited citizens to participate in the multi-day programme dedicated to the life and legacy of Babasaheb.

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A key highlight of the event will be a special exhibition gallery in the Kasturba Gandhi Marg area, showcasing rare literature, milestones and lesser-known aspects of Ambedkar’s life, ideas and struggles. An interactive digital wall tracing the making of the Constitution and Ambedkar’s journey would also form part of the exhibition.

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The programme would include a wide range of activities such as cultural performances, walkathons, workshops, quiz competitions, art exhibitions and awareness campaigns, particularly aimed at engaging students and young people. A “Constitution Fest” will also be organised, featuring stalls displaying welfare schemes related to scholarships, pensions, disability support and skill development.

Cultural events will include Ambedkarite folk songs, theatrical performances based on his life, and presentations by social organisations and institutions. The installation of the symbolic “Bhim Jyoti” light structure will represent the spread of knowledge and social awareness.

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Singh said the initiative is intended not just as a celebration but as a campaign to promote constitutional values, social harmony and inclusivity. “Babasaheb’s message of ‘Nation First’ continues to guide us. This event will reflect unity and collective respect for his ideals,” he said.

He added that participation from social workers, intellectuals and community leaders from across the country is expected, making the event a platform for dialogue and national integration.

The government has urged people from all sections of society to take part in the celebrations and engage with Ambedkar’s vision of equality, justice and empowerment.