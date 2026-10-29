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Home / Delhi / Delhi to host 1st Chinese film festival

Delhi to host 1st Chinese film festival

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Cinema often tells stories that travel beyond borders, languages and political differences. Bringing this idea to the fore, Delhi will host its first Chinese Film Festival on October 30 and 31, offering audiences an opportunity to explore Chinese storytelling alongside Indian cinema while opening conversations on cultural exchange and collaboration between filmmakers from the two countries.

Announced at the Press Club of India on Wednesday, the two-day festival is being organised in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in New Delhi, the Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) and the National School of Drama (NSD), an autonomous institution under the Union Ministry of Culture. More than 10 films from India and China will be screened at the Films Division Auditorium on Mahadev Road.

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The festival’s official trophy and medal were unveiled at the press conference by Wang Xinming, Minister Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, and Zhang Hailin, First Secretary at the embassy. The awards will be presented to the winning films at the closing ceremony on October 31.

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“Cinema is a profound medium that transcends linguistic barriers and connects hearts directly. We believe this initiative will further strengthen the cultural camaraderie between India and China,” Wang said.

Zhang said cinema could foster mutual understanding and build lasting bonds between people of the two countries.

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For Ram Kishore Parcha, founder president and festival director of DIFF, the collaboration marks a new chapter in the festival’s 15-year journey. He said the initiative could create avenues for co-productions and artistic exchange.

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