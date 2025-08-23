Delhi to host All-India Speakers’ meet marking Vithalbhai Patel centenary

A century after Vithalbhai Patel became the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, Delhi is set to host the All India Speakers’ Conference on August 24-25 to mark the historic milestone. The two-day event would bring together Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Chairpersons of legislative bodies from across the country to celebrate Patel’s enduring legacy and India’s evolving parliamentary democracy.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta called it “a historic occasion, a confluence when the entire nation will stand together to celebrate the centenary of Shri Vithalbhai Patel.” Gupta said 29 Speakers, 17 Deputy Speakers of State Assemblies, along with six Chairmen and four Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils, have confirmed their participation.

The conference would feature four thematic sessions. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar would open proceedings with a keynote address on “Vithalbhai Patel: Role in Shaping India’s Constitution and Legislative Institutions.” Other key sessions include “India – Mother of Democracy” by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan, “Role of Nationalist Leaders of the Pre-Independence Central Legislatures” by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and “AI and Transparency: Ensuring Accountability and Trust in Governance” by Union Minister Manohar

Advertisement

Lal Khattar.

A major highlight of the celebrations would be the exhibition “Vithalbhai Patel Ki Gaurav Gatha,” which would be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The exhibition would showcase rare archival records, photographs and artefacts documenting Patel’s pioneering role in shaping India’s legislative traditions. It would also feature a section on Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s dramatic 1929 protest in the Assembly, including original documents such as his death warrant and certificate. Debates on the Simon Commission, women’s suffrage, labour reforms, and Mahatma Gandhi’s visits to the Assembly would also be displayed. The exhibition would be open to the public from August 26 to 31.

Advertisement

The conference would also feature the premiere of a specially commissioned documentary chronicling India’s democratic journey, narrated by veteran actor Anupam Kher. In addition, cultural performances curated by Sahitya Kala Parishad — including Rajasthani ‘Kachhi Ghodi’, Haryana’s ‘Banchari Nagada’, dances from the North-East and Kerala’s ‘Chenda Vadan’ ensemble — would greet the

state guests.

Gupta said all presiding officers would be accorded State Guest status, with full protocol and security arrangements in place. During the inaugural session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would also release a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Vithalbhai Patel.

The Speaker noted congratulatory messages have been received from the President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, and several Chief Ministers, calling it “a rare moment of bipartisan unity” in honouring Patel’s contribution.

Gupta expressed hope the conference would serve as a milestone in reinforcing India’s parliamentary values and preserving its legislative heritage.