Delhi to host ISF world school wrestling, badminton championships

Delhi will host the ISF World School Wrestling Championship and the ISF World School Badminton Championship for the first time in 2027, marking a major milestone in the Capital's sporting journey.

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A historic tripartite hosting agreement was signed between the Government of NCT of Delhi, School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) in the presence of Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday.

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The championships are expected to bring together more than 1,000 student athletes from over 50 countries, along with coaches, technical officials and delegates from across the world. Preparations for the global event will begin immediately.

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Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “The Government of Delhi, in collaboration with the SGFI and the ISF, has signed a memorandum of understanding to host these prestigious international school sporting events next year. The championships will feature wrestling and badminton competitions, with participation from over 50 countries and more than 1,000 athletes.”

Highlighting the significance of the event, the Minister said, “This agreement will boost the morale of young athletes, enhance their performance and provide them with exposure to world-class sporting facilities and international competition. It will also strengthen Delhi's sports ecosystem and further establish the Capital as a capable host for future national and international sporting events."

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Sood said the championships would give fresh momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “Khelo India” and “Fit India”.

He said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is continuously working to develop world-class sports infrastructure and establish the national capital as a premier destination for international sporting events.”

The Education Minister also highlighted that Delhi would host the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in July this year.