DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi to host ISF world school wrestling, badminton championships

Delhi to host ISF world school wrestling, badminton championships

Events to be held for the first time in the city in 2027

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Delhi will host the ISF World School Wrestling Championship and the ISF World School Badminton Championship for the first time in 2027, marking a major milestone in the Capital's sporting journey.

Advertisement

A historic tripartite hosting agreement was signed between the Government of NCT of Delhi, School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) in the presence of Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday.

Advertisement

The championships are expected to bring together more than 1,000 student athletes from over 50 countries, along with coaches, technical officials and delegates from across the world. Preparations for the global event will begin immediately.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “The Government of Delhi, in collaboration with the SGFI and the ISF, has signed a memorandum of understanding to host these prestigious international school sporting events next year. The championships will feature wrestling and badminton competitions, with participation from over 50 countries and more than 1,000 athletes.”

Highlighting the significance of the event, the Minister said, “This agreement will boost the morale of young athletes, enhance their performance and provide them with exposure to world-class sporting facilities and international competition. It will also strengthen Delhi's sports ecosystem and further establish the Capital as a capable host for future national and international sporting events."

Advertisement

Sood said the championships would give fresh momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “Khelo India” and “Fit India”.

He said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is continuously working to develop world-class sports infrastructure and establish the national capital as a premier destination for international sporting events.”

The Education Minister also highlighted that Delhi would host the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in July this year.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts