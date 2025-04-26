Delhi to lead ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: CM

CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday unveiled the government’s roadmap to transform the national capital into a model city, during the ‘Viksit Bharat Dialogue’ held at the Constitution Club.

The event, chaired by former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, brought together policymakers, influencers and stakeholders from across the city to discuss Delhi’s role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The CM said, “The path to a developed India passes through Delhi.” She outlined the government’s push to enhance infrastructure and public services, while announcing an initiative to celebrate the foundation days of every Indian state in Delhi. The move, she said, would promote cultural diversity and reinforce national unity.

Advertisement

Gupta also criticised past administrative lapses in drainage maintenance and road repairs, asserting her government has prioritised slum development, pollution control and cleaning of the Yamuna River in the current budget. She said Ayushman Bharat has been rolled out, offering free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to over 6.5 lakh families.

The BJP state president, Virendra Sachdeva, echoed the need for collective development and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives such as ‘Startup India’ and ‘Skill India’ for boosting India’s global reputation. “Wherever the BJP forms a government, development follows.