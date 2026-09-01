Delhi to offer zero-cost upfront rooftop solar to 2.3 lakh households by March 2027

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the second amendment to the Delhi Solar Energy Policy, paving the way for rooftop solar systems to be installed at zero upfront cost for eligible households consuming up to 400 units of electricity a month.

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The government has set a target of covering 2.30 lakh households by March 2027. The move is aimed at turning Delhi’s electricity consumers into power-generating households while retaining the existing electricity subsidy.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while explaining the Cabinet decision, said the revised policy was designed to address the difficulties that had prevented the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana from gaining sufficient momentum in Delhi.

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Under the amended policy, eligible residential consumers with an average monthly consumption of up to 400 units will be able to get a 3-kW rooftop solar system installed without paying the installation cost upfront, subject to technical feasibility and the conditions of the scheme.

Gupta said the decision was part of the broader vision of building a “developed Delhi” as a key component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

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The revised policy shifts the emphasis from recurring incentives to upfront financial support. The Centre provides a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for a 3-kW rooftop solar system, while the Delhi government will provide another Rs 78,000 as capital subsidy. The government will also bridge the remaining gap between the total installation cost and the subsidies available under the scheme.

Another major change is the treatment of the Generation Based Incentive (GBI). Instead of making beneficiaries wait for the incentive to be paid over five years after installation, the government plans to incorporate the benefit into the upfront financial support provided at the time of installation.

The Delhi government will also take responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the systems for five years through its designated vendors, removing another potential financial and operational burden on households.

Beneficiaries will additionally receive the benefit of net metering, allowing surplus electricity generated by their rooftop systems to be supplied to the grid in accordance with the applicable arrangements.

The Chief Minister said the policy was not merely intended to reduce household electricity bills. “Our objective is not only to subsidise 200 units or reduce electricity bills, but to create households that generate electricity,” she said.

The government expects a 3-kW rooftop solar system to generate around 300 units of electricity under suitable conditions. Gupta explained that a household consuming part of this generation could benefit from the remaining electricity being fed into the grid, while continuing to receive the existing subsidy benefits.

According to the example cited by the Chief Minister, a household consuming around 200 units could potentially receive an additional benefit of about Rs 950, apart from the savings associated with solar generation and the existing electricity subsidy.

Energy Minister Ashish Sood said the Cabinet decision represented a significant step towards establishing a more reliable and decentralised power distribution system in Delhi. He said the amended policy was intended to remove the financial and operational barriers that had discouraged households from installing rooftop solar systems.

The move comes as the Delhi government seeks to expand rooftop solar generation while reducing dependence on conventional power sources. By combining central and state subsidies, upfront financial assistance, maintenance support and net metering, the government hopes to make rooftop solar more accessible to ordinary households.

The policy’s success, however, will ultimately depend on how quickly installations are carried out, how smoothly households are brought into the scheme and whether the promised zero-upfront-cost model eliminates the practical barriers that have so far limited rooftop solar adoption in the capital.