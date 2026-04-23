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Home / Delhi / Delhi to organise quarterly job fairs, boost skill training for workers: Kapil Mishra

Delhi to organise quarterly job fairs, boost skill training for workers: Kapil Mishra

Mishra chairs a review meeting with officials of the Labour Department and the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:34 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Minister Kapil Mishra. File
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Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday directed officials to expedite plans for quarterly job fairs and launch skill training programmes for construction workers, stressing that employment generation and income enhancement remain key priorities of the government.

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Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Labour Department and the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Mishra said preparations for organising job fairs should be completed at the earliest to provide maximum employment opportunities to youth. He emphasised that participation from companies, startups and employers should be ensured to offer diverse job avenues.

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Highlighting worker welfare, Mishra directed that skill training programmes for registered construction workers be aligned with industry requirements to improve employability and income levels. He said the initiative would also enhance productivity and quality in the construction sector.

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The minister reviewed the progress of implementation of the four labour codes — Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, and asked officials to be ready to notify Delhi’s rules promptly once the Centre issues notifications.

He also instructed authorities to identify eligible workers who may have missed pollution allowance benefits during GRAP-III and GRAP-IV periods and ensure timely disbursal. Additionally, he called for speedy disposal of pending labour cases through Lok Adalats and wider awareness of ease-of-doing-business provisions among industries and traders.

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Mishra said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was working towards building a “self-reliant and developed Delhi” with a focus on inclusive growth and worker welfare.

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