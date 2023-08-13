Delhi to provide luxury buses for pilgrimage

PTI

New Delhi, August 12

The Delhi Government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. More than 71,000 persons from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far, Kejriwal added. “I want every elderly person in Delhi to go on a pilgrimage.

