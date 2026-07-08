Delhi to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women from Raksha Bandhan, fulfilling key BJP poll promise

The Delhi government is set to launch the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, under which eligible women from economically weaker sections will receive Rs 2,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), fulfilling one of the BJP’s key promises made during the 2025 Delhi Assembly election campaign.

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According to sources, the scheme is likely to be launched on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. While an official announcement is awaited, preparations are said to be in the final stages, with the online registration portal ready and eligibility criteria finalised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the scheme.

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The Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,110 crore for the initiative in the 2026-27 Budget. Officials estimate that 20-22 lakh women across the national capital would benefit from the scheme.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier said the government wanted to ensure a smooth rollout by completing all preparations before opening registrations so that eligible beneficiaries do not face procedural hurdles.

Under the proposed eligibility criteria, applicants must be permanent residents of Delhi, aged between 21 and 60 years, with an annual family income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. Women holding ration cards would be given priority during enrolment.

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The scheme will exclude women employed in government jobs, income tax payers, government pension recipients and those who own four-wheelers.

Registration will be conducted entirely online. Applicants will be required to provide their Aadhaar number, Aadhaar-linked bank account details, mobile number, date of birth, marital status, proof of residence and a self-declaration.

The monthly assistance scheme was among the BJP’s flagship welfare promises during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party pledged financial support for women if voted to power. The rollout of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana marks the implementation of one of the government’s major electoral commitments.