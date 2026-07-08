DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women from Raksha Bandhan, fulfilling key BJP poll promise

Delhi to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women from Raksha Bandhan, fulfilling key BJP poll promise

Scheme among BJP’s flagship welfare promises during 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party pledged financial support for women if voted to power

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:19 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference. File Photo
Advertisement

The Delhi government is set to launch the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, under which eligible women from economically weaker sections will receive Rs 2,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), fulfilling one of the BJP’s key promises made during the 2025 Delhi Assembly election campaign.

Advertisement

According to sources, the scheme is likely to be launched on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. While an official announcement is awaited, preparations are said to be in the final stages, with the online registration portal ready and eligibility criteria finalised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the scheme.

Advertisement

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,110 crore for the initiative in the 2026-27 Budget. Officials estimate that 20-22 lakh women across the national capital would benefit from the scheme.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier said the government wanted to ensure a smooth rollout by completing all preparations before opening registrations so that eligible beneficiaries do not face procedural hurdles.

Under the proposed eligibility criteria, applicants must be permanent residents of Delhi, aged between 21 and 60 years, with an annual family income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. Women holding ration cards would be given priority during enrolment.

Advertisement

The scheme will exclude women employed in government jobs, income tax payers, government pension recipients and those who own four-wheelers.

Registration will be conducted entirely online. Applicants will be required to provide their Aadhaar number, Aadhaar-linked bank account details, mobile number, date of birth, marital status, proof of residence and a self-declaration.

The monthly assistance scheme was among the BJP’s flagship welfare promises during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party pledged financial support for women if voted to power. The rollout of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana marks the implementation of one of the government’s major electoral commitments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts