Delhi to set up over 1,400 Chhath ghats

Delhi will have more than 1,400 Chhath ghats this year, up from 1,326 last year, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directing officials to complete basic preparations by November 6 and ensure adequate security, sanitation, lighting and facilities for devotees. She also announced a public holiday on November 16, the day of the morning “Usha Arghya”.

Reviewing preparations for the festival, scheduled from November 13 to 16, Gupta directed officials to personally inspect the ghats and ensure that all major arrangements were completed at least two days before the festival. She said no lapses in devotees’ convenience, safety or cleanliness would be tolerated.

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The Chief Minister directed officials to provide adequate toilets and changing rooms for women, install CCTV cameras at major and crowded ghats and deploy fire tenders near heavily crowded locations. She also stressed the need for coordinated crowd management and emergency response arrangements.

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With large gatherings expected on November 15 and 16, sanitation teams will have to remain active round the clock. Officials were directed to ensure cleaning before the evening “Arghya”, after the night prayers and immediately after the morning “Usha Arghya”. Adequate dustbins and continuous waste removal were also emphasised.

The Chief Minister asked departments to repair roads leading to the ghats, remove potholes, loose stones and debris, and carry out regular water sprinkling to control dust. She directed officials to ensure proper lighting along all approach roads, with no dark spots left unattended.

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Keeping the possibility of cold weather in November in mind, Gupta also called for covered tents at large and medium-sized ghats, wherever required, including worship areas and locations behind stages.

At model ghats, officials were asked to install prominent welcome gates and LED screens displaying Chhath-related content and information about government welfare schemes.

The meeting also discussed arrangements at railway stations and bus terminals in view of the expected rush of passengers travelling to Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Gupta directed officials to coordinate with the Ministry of Railways and ensure proper information, banners and crowd management at inter-state bus terminals, with Civil Defence personnel deployed wherever necessary.

Foreign ambassadors and high commissioners will also be invited to the celebrations. Officials were asked to coordinate with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to identify a suitable venue, with Sur Ghat among the locations under consideration.

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, MLAs Abhay Verma, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary and Sandeep Sehawat, representatives of Chhath Puja committees and officials from various departments and agencies attended the meeting.