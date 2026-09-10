Delhi to set up State Disaster Emergency Relief Force: Govt

The Delhi government has initiated the process of setting up a State Disaster Emergency Relief Force (SDERF) to create a trained and rapid response mechanism for handling disasters in the capital, officials said.

The move follows directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, under which a meeting was held with senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials at the Delhi Secretariat to seek inputs on setting up the proposed state-level force.

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The government is working towards establishing a dedicated SDERF equipped with trained personnel and the capabilities required for a quick response and effective coordination during disaster situations.

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The initiative comes four days after the Satya Niketan building collapse, where rescue operations were carried out by multiple agencies. The Chief Minister had expressed gratitude to the NDRF team for its prompt response and coordination during the relief and rescue operation at the site.

The proposed force is expected to strengthen Delhi’s preparedness and response capacity in the event of building collapses, floods and other emergencies, while improving coordination among agencies involved in disaster response.