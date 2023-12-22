Delhi to simplify registration of properties

New Delhi, December 21
Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Thursday said the government has decided to introduce the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy.
‘Anywhere Registration’ policy
- The Delhi Government has decided to introduce the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy
- If anyone wants to get property registered, he/she can go to any sub-registrar office in Delhi
- All sub-registrars to function as joint sub-registrars, with jurisdiction covering entire Delhi
According to the policy, if anyone wants to register property, he/she can go to any sub-registrar office in Delhi for it. Atishi said the policy had been introduced after many complaints were received by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about difficulties in property registration.
“One common complaint is that at many sub-registrar offices, there were long queues and it took a long time to book an appointment. Complaints regarding corruption at many sub-registrar offices were also received. To address these issues, the Revenue Department has brought the new policy,” she said.
Giving details, Atishi said all sub-registrars would now function as joint sub-registrars. Their jurisdiction would cover entire Delhi.
Therefore, anyone residing in Delhi can make an online appointment for property registration at any of the 22 sub-registrar offices in the city. Atishi said, “This will increase transparency. If people feel that bribe is demanded at some sub-registrar offices, they won’t go to those offices. People will choose sub-registrar offices where work is done honestly and easily.”
After the CM’s approval, the file regarding the scheme has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for notification.
