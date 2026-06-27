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Home / Delhi / Delhi to spend Rs 441 cr on 1,500 development works in JJ clusters

Delhi to spend Rs 441 cr on 1,500 development works in JJ clusters

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File
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The Delhi Government will spend over Rs 441 crore on more than 1,500 development works in JJ clusters across the Capital over two financial years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

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According to the Chief Minister, the works, being undertaken by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), include construction and renovation of community toilets and public utility complexes, improvement of drinking water supply and sewerage systems, development of internal roads and lanes, repair of drains, construction of boundary walls and entrance gates, storm water drainage, beautification of public spaces and upgrade of community buildings.

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The government said 1,510 development projects had been approved in JJ clusters during 2025-26 and 2026-27. Of these, 1,253 works worth Rs 379.80 crore were sanctioned in 2025-26, while 257 projects worth Rs 61.30 crore had been approved so far in 2026-27, taking the total outlay to Rs 441.10 crore.

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Gupta said: “The government is committed to bringing JJ clusters residents into the mainstream of development through improved sanitation, community infrastructure and public welfare measures”.

The Chief Minister said development works were being prioritised in JJ clusters located in Narela, Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Bawana, Rohini, Seemapuri, Trilokpuri, Shahdara, Karawal Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Dwarka, Najafgarh and several other parts of the city.

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The government said Atal Canteens were being developed in multiple Assembly constituencies to provide affordable and nutritious meals to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) living in and around these settlements.

Gupta said works related to sanitation, safety, community facilities and civic infrastructure in JJ clusters would be further accelerated in the coming years.

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