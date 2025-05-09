Delhi to test air raid sirens amid rising security concerns over drone threats

Amid heightened security concerns following reports of drone attacks by Pakistan in multiple cities in India, the Delhi Government has begun ramping up precautionary measures. The Office of the District Magistrate, under the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, has issued a notice regarding a test of air raid sirens in the city.

According to the notice, the Directorate of Civil Defence will conduct a testing exercise of air raid sirens installed at the PWD headquarters, ITO. The test is scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Friday and will last for about 15–20 minutes.

Residents have been advised not to panic during the siren testing, as it is a routine safety measure meant to enhance response systems during emergencies.